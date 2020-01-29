Kolam contest enters Asia Book of Records

As many as 510 kolams adorned the grounds of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women at a record-creating event organised by The Hindu Group and Tata Tea Chakra Gold here on Wednesday.

The record attempt was for the most number of unique dotted kolams in a single place and was adjudged by Asia Book of Records. Tata Tea Chakra Gold along with The Hindu Group and Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women were the claimants for this record.

“Kolam is a process-oriented art,” said Madhukar Subramanian, Brand Manager, Tata Tea Chakra Gold. The event was organised to celebrate Tamil culture and to take the celebration to a new level, he said. Being one of the cultural hotspots of Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore was chosen as the venue of the event, Mr. Subramanian said.

S. Uma Mageshwari, Dean, Student Affairs, said that the designs for the dotted kolams drawn at the event were chosen by the university out of 1,302 submissions from students earlier this month. “No kolam has been repeated,” she said. The designs were categorised into animals, loop, flower and abstract, Ms. Mageshwari said.

The kolams were drawn in a 4x4 feet square borders drawn prior to the event, she said. Apart from students, a few members of the public, who had registered earlier for the event, also drew kolams, Ms. Mageshwari said.

A total of 10 kolam designs which were selected from the kolam contest conducted by The Hindu were recreated by students at the event. The 10 designs were submitted from various parts of the State, out of which three winning designs were from Coimbatore.

M. Vishnupriya, a second-year student who drew a 16-dot Pongal kolam, said that she is used to drawing rangolis but not dotted kolams. “I'm still getting used to dotted kolams,” she said. On the other hand, M. Ramya, a third-year student who drew a 21-dot flower kolam, said that she has been drawing kolams since Class VI.