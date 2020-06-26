Coimbatore

Kolacombai policemen test negative

Nine police personnel attached to the Kolacombai police station, which was closed down as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures on Thursday, tested negative for COVID-19.

Swab samples from 21 persons, including people who visited the police station, were taken and sent for testing after a resident of Thuthurmattam, who lived near the houses of a few police personnel, tested positive, police sources said. The policemen who were placed under institutional quarantine were sent home after they tested negative. They will be allowed to resume duty.

The Kolacombai police station will resume functioning as it was disinfected on Thursday and Friday.

