Kolacombai police station shut

UDHAGAMANDALAM

25 June 2020 23:00 IST

21 personnel put on quarantine as a precautionary measure

Kolacombai Police Station in the Nilgiris District has been closed, as some of the policemen at the station lived close to the residence of a man who tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Police and district administration officials said contact tracing was done after the resident of Thuthurmattam tested positive. Swab samples were taken from 21 personnel who lived near the man’s residence, and the station was shut.

The personnel were put on institutional quarantine. “It is a precautionary measure. We expect the test results by Friday,” Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan said. Officials dispelled rumours on mobile messaging applications of a cluster of infections among police personnel, stating that the quarantine was only a precautionary measure.

Advertising

Advertising

They asked the public to refrain from spreading unverified information.

Two new cases

On Thursday, the district administration said two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris.

A 35-year-old woman resident of Coonoor and a 34-year-old resident of Coimbatore tested positive while entering the Nilgiris.

The Coonoor resident is a secondary contact of a person who visited the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for treatment and is said to have contracted the infection from there.