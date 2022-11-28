Kodiveri receives heavy rain

November 28, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kodiveri in Gobichettipalayam received 12 cm rainfall leading to flooding in the anicut here on Monday.

Rain that began in the early hours lasted till morning as tourists were banned from taking bath in the anicut. Likewise, rain in T.N. Palayam block and its surrounding areas led to flooding in streams at many places. The low-level bridge at Kondayampalayam panchayat on Athani – Sathyamangalam road was submerged affecting the movement of vehicles. Vehicles were diverted through Bungalow Pudur to reach Gobichettipalayam while vehicles from Anthiyur were diverted via Kallipatti to reach Kallipatti.

The district received a total of 358.12 mm rainfall as recorded at 7 a.m. on Monday. The rainfall recorded at various places were Gunderipallam 79.60 mm, Sathyamangalam 63 mm, Bhavanisagar 43.20 mm, Ammapettai 27 mm and Gobichettipalayam 13.22 mm.

