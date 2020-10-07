Kodiveri combined water supply scheme to be completed by December 2020

The Kodiveri Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) to provide protected drinking water to 5.47 lakh people in three unions of Erode and Tiruppur districts at a cost of ₹ 237 crore will be completed by the end of December 2020.

Under Rule 110 in the Assembly in 2013, the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa announced the scheme at a cost of ₹ 137 crore to mitigate the drinking water needs in Perundurai Union and other areas. The project cost was later revised to ₹ 227 crore and is being implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The project will benefit 28 village panchayats in Perundurai Panchayat Union and the town panchayats of Perundurai, Karumandichellipalayam, Kanjikovil, Nallampatti, Pallapalayam and Pethampalayam, four village panchayats in Chennimalai Panchayat Union and 37 panchayats in Uthukuli and Kunnathur Town Panchayats in Tiruppur district.

People in village panchayats now receive 25 to 45 litres of water a day, while those in town panchayats receive 60 litres. Once the scheme is commissioned, they will be get 55 litres and 135 litres respectively. The scheme is intended to benefit 3.68 lakh population in 2020 (base year), 4.48 lakh population in 2035 and 5.47 lakh population in 2050.

A senior engineer said that under the scheme, water would be drawn from the upper part of Kodiveri anicut and taken to the water treatment plant at Thingalur with a capacity of 17.23 MLD. Later, the treated water would be distributed through a pipeline network of 125.69 km to the areas concerned. “About 76.5% of the works were completed and other works will be completed on time,” he added.

District Collector C. Kathiravan inspected the scheme works at various places and asked officials to expedite the works. J. Santhi, chairperson, Perundurai Panchayat Union, R. Manimala, Block Development Officer, and officials were present.