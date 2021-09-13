Kodiveri Combined Water Supply Scheme expected to be commissioned by October end

About 91% works under the Kodiveri Combined Water Supply Scheme are completed and the scheme is expected to be commissioned by the end of October.

To mitigate the drinking water needs of Perundurai Union and other areas, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had, under Rule 110 in the Assembly in 2013, announced the scheme at ₹ 137 crore. However, the project cost was revised to ₹ 227 crore and foundation was laid on December 12, 2018.

The project, implemented by Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, will benefit 28 village panchayats in Perundurai Panchayat Union and the town panchayats of Perundurai, Karumandichellipalayam, Kanjikovil, Nallampatti, Pallapalayam and Pethampalayam, four village panchayats in Chennimalai Panchayat Union and 37 panchayats in Uthukuli and Kunnathur Town Panchayats in Tiruppur district.

Water will be drawn from the upper part of Kodiveri anicut and taken to the water treatment plant at Thingalur with a capacity of 17.23 MLD. Later, the treated water will be distributed through a pipeline network of 125.69 km to the areas concerned.

People in village panchayats now receive 25 to 45 litres of water a day, while those in town panchayats receive 60 litres. Once the scheme is commissioned, they will get 55 litres and 135 litres respectively. The scheme is intended to benefit 3.68 lakh population in 2020 (base year), 4.48 lakh population in 2035 and 5.47 lakh population in 2050. Though the scheme was scheduled to be completed by December, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it.

On Sunday, V. Dakshinamoorthy, Managing Director, TWAD, and Monitoring Officer for COVID-19 control for Erode district, inspected the works and held discussions with engineers. The engineers said all the works would be completed in a month and the scheme would be ready for commissioning by the end of October.

TWAD Chief Engineer Senguttuvan and other engineers were present.