Kodiveri anicut sees increase in number of visitors

Easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions cited as the reason

With the government easing travel restrictions following the decrease in number of COVID-19 cases, there is a sharp increase in the number of tourists visiting Kodiveri anicut in the last few weeks.

The anicut is located about 15 km from Gobichettipalayam on River Bhavani and its picturesque waterfall attracts tourists from other districts and from Karnataka. Due to the pandemic, the anicut remained closed to visitors for nine months and was reopened in December last year. During the closure, development works, including concrete flooring at the bathing area, installation of safety railings and other works were carried out at a cost of ₹ 2.69 crore.

With only a few positive cases reported everyday across the districts, the number of visitors is on the rise from the start of February. “Earlier, only during weekends people flocked to the anicut. But now, there is reasonable crowd even on weekdays,” said a trader who sells snacks at the anicut. “This is the only anicut where water flows throughout the year,” said T. Damodaran from Kavindapadi, who visits the anicut frequently.

“Earlier, we had to walk on the boulders to take bath. But now, there is concrete flooring and it is safe for all,” said Kumar, a resident of Kodumudi, who visited the anicut along with his family after a year.

A family from Chamrajanagar said that it wanted to visit the anicut before the model of conduct for Assembly elections comes into force, as there would be restrictions later on.

However, visitors were unhappy about non-availability of quality food, protected drinking water and additional changing rooms.