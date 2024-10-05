Kodavadi check dam to recharge ground water aquifer and irrigate 118 acres

A check dam built across Kodavadi river near Pollachi for 40 metres will have 0.45 mcft of water, thus recharging the groundwater aquifer besides benefitting 118 acres.

During South West and North East monsoons, water in Kodavadi river flows towards Kerala and gets drained into Bharathapuzha and into Arabian sea. Farmers have been demanding check dams in small streams so that it will recharge the groundwater besides irrigating the agricultural lands.

Following this, Water Resources Department officials began inspection of sites for the construction of check dams and finally they chose Vadakkipalayam. Kodavadi river starts at Kodavadi tank and passes through Kodangipalayam, Nallatipalayam, Pattanam, Mullupadi and Vadakkipalayam. Then, it drains into Koraiaru in Karumagounanur and enters Naduppudi and drains into Bharathapuzha.

At Vadakkipalayam, work on the check dam at an estimated outlay of ₹2.68 crore began in January and completed now. The check dam will help store 0.45 mcft of water, thus irrigating 118 acres and recharging the groundwater aquifer, besides yielding water in 10 open wells and 20 bore wells.