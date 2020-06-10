Kodappamund Channel to be revived at ₹ 5 crore

An ambitious plan to clean up the Kodappamund Channel, by revamping the underground drainage (UGD) line running along the channel, was unveiled by the Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya on Wednesday. It is hoped that the project, once completed, will also help in cleaning up the polluted Ooty lake.

At the inauguration of the project along the Kodappamund Channel, Ms. Divya told presspersons that the ₹ 5-crore project would be completed in the next six months and it would help clean up the channel as well as the Ooty lake.

Over the last couple of decades, the Kodappamund Channel, designed as a storm water drain to carry water from the Doddabetta Peak, running through the Udhagamandalam town, and emptying into the Ooty Lake, had become contaminated with sewage from the UGD lines laid along the channel. Residents as well as resorts were also accused of illegally running their sewage lines into the channel.

A concerted effort has been under way over the last couple of years to keep the channel free of garbage, to prevent flooding events during times of intense rain.

“The Kodappamund Channel is the main feeder channel for the Ooty lake. The UGD line, laid around 20 years ago, is damaged and there were reports that sewage from the line was contaminating water in the channel. The clean-up project will revamp the entire UGD system along five km of the channel,” said the District Collector, adding that once the work was completed, not a single drop of sewage will make its way into the lake.

To ensure that people do not dump waste into the channel once the work is completed, there are plans to fence off the sides of the channel. People will also be sensitised to the need to keep the channel free of garbage and pollutants, officials said. The Collector also instructed officials from the Udhagamandalam Municipality to demolish structures built illegally along the course of the channel.