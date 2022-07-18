Kodappamund channel in Ooty inspected

July 18, 2022 18:33 IST

Monitoring Officer for the Nilgiris and Secretary, Differently-Abled Persons Welfare Department R. Anandakumar inspected the Kodappamund channel with District Collector S.P.Amrith on Monday.

Mr. Anandakumar inspected the channel at Charring Cross and near the Ooty Bus Stand.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the Nilgiris had received around 91% excess rainfall during the monsoon.

During a review meeting attended by Ministers, the residents had said that one of the main issues faced by them was the overflowing of the channel during heavy rain. As a result, an inspection was conducted to figure out ways to ensure that low-lying areas do not get flooded, he said.

The Collector said that due to heavy rain for the last three weeks in the Nilgiris, 62 houses have been damaged, while one house was completely destroyed and added that one person has died. He said that a total of 60 trees across the district which had become uprooted have been removed while other trees at risk of falling have also been cut. He added that crop damage was being estimated, and the report will be sent to the government.