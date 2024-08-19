ADVERTISEMENT

Kodanad prime accused’s brother arrested for attacking SI in Salem

Published - August 19, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The prime accused in Kodanad heist-cum-murder case C. Kanagaraj’s brother Dhanapal (46) was arrested for attacking a sub-inspector on Sunday evening.

Dhanapal, a resident of Samudram, near Edappadi in Salem district attacked Tharamangalam sub-inspector Alagudurai who was engaged in a vehicle check at Tharamangalam-Nangavalli road. Dhanapal, who came to the spot quarrelled with the SI, alleging that he was the reason for registering a case against him at the Mecheri police station.

Dhanapal pushed down the SI and warned him of dire consequences. The other police personnel stopped Dhanapal. Later, the sub-inspector lodged a complaint with the Tharamangalam police. The police registered a case, arrested Dhanapal, and remanded him in prison on Monday.

