Kodanad prime accused’s brother arrested for attacking SI in Salem

The prime accused in Kodanad heist-cum-murder case C. Kanagaraj’s brother Dhanapal (46) was arrested for attacking a sub-inspector on Sunday evening.

Dhanapal, a resident of Samudram, near Edappadi in Salem district attacked Tharamangalam sub-inspector Alagudurai who was engaged in a vehicle check at Tharamangalam-Nangavalli road. Dhanapal, who came to the spot quarrelled with the SI, alleging that he was the reason for registering a case against him at the Mecheri police station.

Dhanapal pushed down the SI and warned him of dire consequences. The other police personnel stopped Dhanapal. Later, the sub-inspector lodged a complaint with the Tharamangalam police. The police registered a case, arrested Dhanapal, and remanded him in prison on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.