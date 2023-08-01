ADVERTISEMENT

Kodanad heist-cum-murder | Supporters of O. Panneerselvam stage protest in Erode, demand arrest of accused persons

August 01, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - ERODE 

Supporters of the expelled AIADMK leader staged the protest along with cadre of the AMMK; they said the DMK had failed to fulfill its poll promise of bringing the accused persons in the case to book

The Hindu Bureau

Supporters of expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam and AMMK cadre staged the demonstration in Erode on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Condemning the delay in arresting the accused persons involved in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, supporters of expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam and cadre of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) staged a demonstration, in Erode, on Tuesday. 

Earlier this month, Mr. Panneerselvam had questioned the delay in the investigation of the case and had urged DMK government to speed up the investigation.

Cadre held flags of both the AIADMK and AMMK and raised slogans against the government’s delay in punishing the accused persons. Party functionaries said the DMK had, in its Assembly election manifesto, promised to bring before the law, the accused in the case and ensure justice within 90 days of coming to power. “But, it is over 26 months now and the case is still under trial,” the functionaries said.

Support our reporting.
The protesters said the murder had taken place in 2017, and the incidents that had taken place later, had shocked the whole country. “But the DMK government is not keen on expediting the case,” they alleged. 

The cadre raised slogans urging the DMK government to take necessary steps to complete the trial so that the accused persons were punished. 

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
