Kodanad heist-cum-murder | Supporters of O. Panneerselvam stage protest in Erode, demand arrest of accused persons

August 01, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - ERODE

Condemning the delay in arresting the accused persons involved in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, supporters of expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam and cadre of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) staged a demonstration, in Erode, on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Mr. Panneerselvam had questioned the delay in the investigation of the case and had urged DMK government to speed up the investigation.

Cadre held flags of both the AIADMK and AMMK and raised slogans against the government’s delay in punishing the accused persons. Party functionaries said the DMK had, in its Assembly election manifesto, promised to bring before the law, the accused in the case and ensure justice within 90 days of coming to power. “But, it is over 26 months now and the case is still under trial,” the functionaries said.

The protesters said the murder had taken place in 2017, and the incidents that happened taken place later had shocked the whole country. “But the DMK government is not keen on expediting the case,” they alleged.

The cadre raised slogans urging the DMK government to take necessary steps to complete the trial so that the accused persons were punished.