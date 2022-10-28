Kodanad heist-cum-murder case | Prosecution files intimation memo before sessions court

The Hindu Bureau October 28, 2022 15:54 IST

S. Murgavel ADSP (right), C .Chandrasaker DSP(second right), M. Annadurai DSP (left) of Tamil Nadu CB-CID coming out of the district sessions court at the Nilgiris after attending the Kodanad murder case hearing on October 28, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

The special public prosecutor appointed by the government to prosecute the accused in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, on Friday, filed an intimation memo before the district sessions court judge, Dr. P. Murugan, in Udhagamandalam, informing him that investigation of the case has been taken over by the Crime Branch – CID police. Special public prosecutors Mr. M. Shahjahan and Mr. Kanagaraj made the submissions to the court. Also present in court were ADSP, S. Murugavel, C. Chandrasekar and M. Annadurai, DSPs, attached to the CB-CID police. Also Read CB-CID DGP visits Kodanad estate Advocate K. Vijayan, representing some of the 10 accused in the case, said the defence had appealed to the judge to pass orders to provide a copy of the intimation memo filed by the prosecution. Mr. Vijayan said two of the ten accused, Sayan and ‘Walayar’ Manoj were present for the hearing. The next hearing has been posted for December 2 nd. Following the investigation of the case being handed over to the CB-CID police, the DGP, Mohammed Shakeel Akhthar, conducted an investigation at the Kodanad estate and questioned estate management about the incident on October 26, where a group of men broke into the bungalow of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in 2017 and escaped with valuables.



