Kodanad estate manager quizzed by police

The manager of the Kodanad estate was questioned for over two hours by the Nilgiris district police on Friday.

The manager of the estate, who was in-charge of the Kodanad Estate when 10 men allegedly broke into the bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2017, was quizzed by the Inspector General of Police (West Zone), R. Sudhakar, Nilgiris district Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat and other top district police officials.

Mr. Natraj arrived at the old district police office building in Udhagamandalam town around 10.30 a.m.

When Mr. Natraj and his lawyer were stopped by waiting reporters, they refused to divulge any details regarding the inquiry.

Sources said that the questioning of Mr. Natraj was connected to the continuing investigations into the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, which was reinitiated recently after new information came to light during the course of the trial, which is ongoing in the district sessions court in Udhagamandalam.

One of the prime accused in the case, K.V.Sayan, was questioned by the police, a few weeks ago.

Police officials remained tight-lipped about the inquiry conducted with Mr. Natraj and with the prime accused in the case, K.V. Sayan. The next hearing in the case in the district sessions court has been posted for October 1. The police may file a status report of the investigation in the next hearing, sources said.