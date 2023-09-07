ADVERTISEMENT

Kodanad case: wife of brother of prime accused claims her husband does not have any evidence

September 07, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Kodanad heist-cum-murder case prime accused C. Kanagaraj’s elder brother Dhanapal’s wife on Thursday alleged that her husband did not have any evidence regarding the case and that he was acting on the instructions of a few people.

On Thursday, Dhanapal’s wife, D. Senthamaraiselvi, lodged a complaint at the office of Salem Superintendent of Police.

Speaking to the reporters, Ms. Senthamaraiselvi said that she got married to Dhanapal 23 years ago and added that he was unemployed. “I told him not to give any interviews regarding the case, but he threatened me There is no truth in my husband’s claims of having evidence regarding the case. Before the death of Kanagaraj, there was no contact between the two,” she said.

Later, speaking to reporters, Dhanapal said that due to pressure from AIADMK functionaries, “my wife lodged a complaint against me. If police arrest me in this complaint, I cannot appear before the CB-CID in the Kodanad case.”

“Through a few people, the AIADMK high command allegedly negotiated with me not to speak regarding the case. There is threat to my life and the family members. I will appear before the CB-CID and provide the details,” he added.

