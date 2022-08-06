Coimbatore

Kodanad case: Special team questions Maruthu Alaguraj in Coimbatore

One of the main gates of the Kodanad tea estate of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M
N. Sai Charan COIMBATORE August 06, 2022 15:48 IST
The special team investigating the Kodanad estate dacoity-cum-murder case questioned expelled AIADMK leader Maruthu Alaguraj in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Based on his confession in an interview, he was summoned to the Police Recruits College campus in Coimbatore. 

Mr. Alaguraj was the editor of AIADMK mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Amma’  and former spokesperson of the party. He was expelled from AIADMK last month by the party’s interim general secretary, Edappadi. K. Palaniswami.

Last month, the special team questioned businessman Senthil Kumar, managing director of Senthil Papers and Boards Private Limited, and former AIADMK MLA V.C Arukutty for the third time in the case.

