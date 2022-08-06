Kodanad case: Special team questions Maruthu Alaguraj in Coimbatore

One of the main gates of the Kodanad tea estate of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

August 06, 2022 15:48 IST

Alaguraj was the editor of AIADMK mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Amma’

The special team investigating the Kodanad estate dacoity-cum-murder case questioned expelled AIADMK leader Maruthu Alaguraj in Coimbatore on Saturday. Based on his confession in an interview, he was summoned to the Police Recruits College campus in Coimbatore. Advertisement Advertisement Mr. Alaguraj was the editor of AIADMK mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Amma’ and former spokesperson of the party. He was expelled from AIADMK last month by the party’s interim general secretary, Edappadi. K. Palaniswami. Last month, the special team questioned businessman Senthil Kumar, managing director of Senthil Papers and Boards Private Limited, and former AIADMK MLA V.C Arukutty for the third time in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.