Kodanad case: Special team questions businessman in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter July 07, 2022 19:16 IST

Senthil Kumar was summoned based on documents seized in an I-T search in 2017

The special team that is investigating former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate dacoity-cum-murder case questioned Senthil Kumar, managing director of Senthil Papers and Boards Private Limited, in Coimbatore on Thursday. A senior police officer, privy to the investigation, said the team had summoned Mr. Kumar based on documents seized by the Income Tax Department during a search in an apartment at CIT Nagar in Chennai in 2017. The questioning started around 3.15 p.m. at the Police Recruits School premises. Senthil Papers and Boards Private Limited, formally known as Saradha Papers and Boards Private Limited, has its factory in Erode district. It is into the manufacture of duplex boards. The firm is part of Coimbatore-based Senthil Group of Companies, founded by Mr. Kumar’s father and businessman O. Arumugasamy, who had close connections in the AIADMK leadership. Sources said that the simultaneous I-T searches at multiple locations across the State in 2017 had also covered Mr. Arumugasamy’s residence at Race Course, office of Senthil Group of Companies on Avinashi Road and an office at Ramnagar in Coimbatore.



