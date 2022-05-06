Kodanad case: Sajeevan’s younger brother questioned

The special police team investigating the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case questioned P.B. Sunil, the younger brother of AIADMK functionary and furniture trader P.B. Sajeevan, in Coimbatore on Friday.

Police sources said he was summoned to the Police Recruits School (PRS) campus in the city on Friday morning, where senior police officers questioned him regarding the case.

Prior to this, the special team questioned Mr. Sajeevan, who was involved in furniture works and refurbishing of wooden articles at the Kodanad Estate bungalow that was jointly owned by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and her confidante V.K. Sasikala, f on April 26 and 27 in Coimbatore. Mr. Sunil is the second brother of Mr. Sajeevan to be questioned in this case as the team had also summoned his elder brother P.B. Sibi for questioning on April 28.

On Thursday, the team questioned Moses, the brother of Bijin Kutty, who is one of the accused in the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case. The special police team had been intensifying its questioning since April. Some of the key persons grilled in connection with the case in the past few weeks include Ms. Sasikala, former AIADMK MLA V.C. Arukutty, Jayalalithaa’s former personal assistant S. Poongundran and AIADMK functionary N. Ravi alias ‘Anubhav’ Ravi.