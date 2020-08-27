Kodanad case: remand of two accused extended

Two of the accused in the Kodanad dacoity- cum-murder case were produced before the district sessions court in Udhagamandalam on Thursday.

Earlier, the court had issued non-bailable warrants against eight of the ten accused in the case - Santhosh Sami, Deepu, Satheeshan, M Kutti alias Bijin, Jithin Joy, Manoj Sami, Zamsheer Ali and Udhayakumar who for failing to attend the last hearing.

On Thursday, two of the accused, Santhosh Sami and Zamsheer Ali were produced before the district judge, P. Vadamalai, who extended their remand till September 9. Public Prosecutor, Bala Nandhakumar appeared on behalf of the prosecution.