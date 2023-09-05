Kodanad case prime accused Kanagaraj’s brother urges CBCID to inquire former CM and Ministers

September 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Salem

C. Dhanapal, the elder brother of Kodanad heist-cum-murder case prime accused C. Kanagaraj, on Tuesday urged the CBCID police to inquire into the role of former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, his close aide R. Elangovan, his brother-in-law Venkateshan, and former Ministers P. Thangamani and S.P. Velumani in the case.

Speaking to the reporters in Salem, Mr. Dhanapal said that “Through the media, I came to know that the Nilgiris Court granted permission for the CBCID police to inquire him. I am ready to cooperate. No one is behind me, and I will give all the information to the CBCID.”

“Earlier, during police inquiry, they attacked me and got my signature in a statement written by them. My brother, (deceased Kanagaraj), gave three bags of documents taken from Kodanad bungalow to Mr. Palaniswami’s brother-in-law Venkatesan at Sankagiri and two bags to Mr. Palaniswami’s close aide, R. Elangovan,” he claimed.

Mr. Dhanapal said he had submitted a petition to the Salem district Superintendent of Police for police security.