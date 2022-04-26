Kodanad case: Police team questions Sajeevan in Coimbatore

Earlier, during his interactions with the media, Mr. Sajeevan had denied links with the accused in the case

The special police team investigating the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case questioned the AIADMK functionary and furniture trader, P.B. Sajeevan, in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Police sources said a team led by Inspector-General of Police (West Zone) R. Sudhakar, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Coimbatore Range) M.S. Muthusamy and Superintendent of Police, the Nilgiris district, Ashish Rawat questioned him at the Police Recruits School campus in Coimbatore.

Following the heist-cum-murder at the Kodanad Estate bungalow in 2017, Mr. Sajeevan had denied links with the accused in the case, particularly K.V. Sayan and C. Kanagaraj, during his interactions with the media. He had been reportedly involved in furniture works and refurbishing of wooden articles at the Kodanad Estate that belonged to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Mr. Sajeevan is AIADMK's State organiser and associated with the party's trade wing, the sources said.

In 2021, three accused in the case, namely D. Deepu, M.S. Satheesan and A. Santhosh Samy, had pleaded the trial court to summon and examine nine persons, including former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Jayalalithaa’s confidante V.K. Sasikala and Mr. Sajeevan. They later moved the Madras High Court with a revision petition against the refusal of the trial court to summon them.

The special police team questioned Ms. Sasikala in Chennai on April 21 along with AIADMK functionary N. Ravi, alias ‘Anubhav’ Ravi on April 18, and former AIADMK MLA V.C. Arukutty on April 15 in Coimbatore in connection with the case.