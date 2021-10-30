Kodanad case: police get custody of one more accused

UDHAGAMANDALAM

30 October 2021 00:23 IST

The district sessions court in Udhagamandalam on Friday granted the police five days custody of R. Ramesh (34) in connection with the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

Ramesh of Attur was arrested along with C. Dhanapal, brother of C. Kanagaraj, a prime accused in the case.

Ramesh and Dhanapal were accused of destroying evidence related to the case.

On Thursday, the police were granted custody of Dhanapal for five days.

The main case also came up for hearing on Friday. Three of the accused, ‘Walayar’ Manoj, K.V. Sayan and Udayakumar, appeared before the court. The next hearing was posted for November 26.