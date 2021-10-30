Coimbatore

Kodanad case: police get custody of one more accused

The district sessions court in Udhagamandalam on Friday granted the police five days custody of R. Ramesh (34) in connection with the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

Ramesh of Attur was arrested along with C. Dhanapal, brother of C. Kanagaraj, a prime accused in the case.

Ramesh and Dhanapal were accused of destroying evidence related to the case.

On Thursday, the police were granted custody of Dhanapal for five days.

The main case also came up for hearing on Friday. Three of the accused, ‘Walayar’ Manoj, K.V. Sayan and Udayakumar, appeared before the court. The next hearing was posted for November 26.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2021 12:23:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/kodanad-case-police-get-custody-of-one-more-accused/article37243455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY