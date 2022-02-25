Kodanad case: Next hearing on March 25

The District Sessions Court in Udhagamandalam on Friday posted the next hearing in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case on March 25.

Special Public Prosecutor M. Shahjahan told mediapersons outside the court that nearly 180 witnesses had been questioned so far in connection with the case. More time was sought to investigate some of the “electronic offences” in the case by collecting the mobile call details from service providers, he said. Following this, District Judge-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate C. Sanjai Baba posted the next hearing to March 25, he said.

Mr. Shahjahan said the defence lawyers representing C. Dhanapal, who was arrested in October 2021 by the Nilgiris District Police on charges of helping to destroy evidence related to the case and was given bail in January this year, submitted a petition seeking relaxations in the bail conditions. The prosecution opposed the petition and argued that relaxing the bail conditions might lead to the accused “instigating and distracting” the witness, which might “adversely affect” the case, he said.

Noting that the case “had reached a crucial point,” Mr. Shahjahan said an additional chargesheet would be filed soon. Accused ‘Walayar’ Manoj and K.V. Sayan appeared before the court on Friday.