Kodanad case | Jithin Joy, one of the accused persons, seeks court order dispensing with personal appearance

Lawyers for one of the key accused persons in the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case, filed a petition before the sessions court judge in Udhagamandalam on Friday, June 21, 2024, seeking an order dispensing with his personal appearance before the judge during hearings.

In a petition filed under Section 205 of the Code for Criminal Procedure by K. Vijayan, one of the lawyers for Jithin Joy, one of the accused persons in the case, it was said that Joy was under a great deal of stress due to his father and his child suffering from serious medical conditions. They said that as Mr. Joy has to travel from Kerala for each hearing and has to care for his father and child, the lawyers sought an order from the court doing away with him appearing before the court during each hearing.

The Udhagamandalam Session Court Judge, Abdul Khader, adjourned the hearing till July 26.