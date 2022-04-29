Kodanad case: ex-PA of Jayalalithaa questioned in Coimbatore

The special police team investigating the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case on Friday questioned S. Poongundran, who was the personal assistant of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, in Coimbatore.

Police sources said he was questioned on the Police Recruits School (PRS) campus in the city by a team led by Inspector-General of Police (West Zone) R. Sudhakar. This is the first time Mr. Poongundran, who had been Jayalalithaa's personal assistant for several years, was being questioned by the police team in connection with the case, the sources said. Prior to this, he was examined by the Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission, inquiring into the death of former Chief Minister, in January 2018.

Mr. Poongundran is the third person to be quizzed by the special police team on the PRS campus in Coimbatore this week as the police had summoned businessman and AIADMK functionary P.B. Sajeevan on Tuesday and Wednesday and his brother Sibi on Thursday.

The special police team had questioned Jayalalithaa’s confidante V.K. Sasikala in Chennai on April 21 in connection with the case. In Coimbatore, AIADMK functionary N. Ravi alias 'Anubhav' Ravi and former AIADMK MLA V.C. Arukutty were questioned on April 18 and April 15 respectively.