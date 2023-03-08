Kodanad case: CB-CID searches house of driver Kanagaraj’s kin in Salem

March 08, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - SALEM

The CB-CID team inquiring into the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, on Wednesday, searched the house of a relative of C. Kanagaraj, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s driver, who was killed in a road accident near Attur on April 28, 2017.

A team led by C. Chandrasekar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CB-CID police, searched the house of Ramasamy-Pavayee at Paniyanoor in Edappadi and held inquiries with the couple for two hours. Kanagaraj visited his uncle’s house on April 28 and spoke to them. Later, he was on his way to Thalaivasal on the Salem – Ulundurpet national highway on a two-wheeler when his vehicle was reportedly hit by a car heading towards Perambalur. He was declared dead at the Government Hospital in Attur.

The CB-CID team, camping in Salem, recently inspected the accident spot and held inquiries with the shopkeepers there. A special police team was investigating the case that was later transferred to the CB-CID in September, 2022.

Kodanad estate was jointly owned by Jayalalithaa and her close aide V.K. Sasikala. On April 23, 2017, when Edappadi K. Palaniswami was the Chief Minister, a burglary was reported in the estate. Of the two security guards at the estate, one was hacked to death, and the other one was grievously injured. The prime accused, Kanagaraj, died in the accident. Another accused, K.V. Sayan, escaped from a road accident. A CCTV operator at the estate ended his life later.

