Kodanad case accused interrogated by police

UDHAGAMANDALAM

06 January 2022 21:37 IST

One of the accused in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case was questioned by a special team of police in Coimbatore on Thursday.

The accused, Deepu, is said to have conspired with at least 10 others and to have broken into the bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in Kodanad in the Nilgiris in 2017 and escaped with valuables. The men also killed a security guard while attempting to break in to the bungalow.

Advertising

Advertising

Inspector General of Police (West Zone), R. Sudhakar, was also part of the team that questioned Deepu on Thursday.

K. Vijayan, a lawyer representing the accused in the case, said more than 150 witnesses as well as people accused of the crime had been questioned by the police so far. He said Deepu as well as two other accused, Udayan and Jithin Joy, were also to be questioned by the police this week. Police sources said the men were being questioned to corroborate the statements of people who had been questioned in connection to the case so far.