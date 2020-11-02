‘Kodanad accused fear threat to safety in prison’

The two prime accused in the Kodanad estate dacoity-cum-murder case feared for their safety, according to their lawyer G. Anandan.

Speaking to reporters outside the district judge court premises in Udhagamandalam where the accused K.V. Sayan and ‘Walayar’ Manoj appeared on Monday, Mr Anandan said they were apprehensive of their safety. The two were in judicial custody and lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Mr. Anandan said that they had requested the judge during an earlier hearing to direct the prison authorities to allow the two accused to use phone services at the prison to speak to their families. He, however, alleged that after they were taken back to jail, they were put in a cell with no basic amenities and were not given adequate food and water.

“Even today, while being brought to court, they were not allowed to change clothes and are being ill-treated, with prison officials stating that they have been given orders from higher authorities,” claimed the lawyer.

Mr. Anandhan said that following a petition filed before the court, the district judge directed the public prosecutor to communicate to prison officials to allow both the accused to speak to their families via phone as per prison rules, and to ensure that they are treated humanely. The next hearing in the case has been posted for November 9.