GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Knowledge resource centre and library inaugurated in Krishnagiri

January 05, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A knowledge resource centre with smart classrooms and a library set up at a cost of ₹1.94 crore was inaugurated in the district on Friday. The centres were among the many projects inaugurated remotely by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin across the State.

The library and the knowledge resource centre were among the 200 projects inaugurated at a cumulative cost of ₹1,933.7 crore by the Chief Minister. The projects included underground drainage works, knowledge resource centres, libraries, water supply schemes, new primary health centres, and parks among others, under the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply.

In Krishnagiri, the library and the knowledge centre were later thrown open by Collector K.M. Sarayu. They were funded jointly through the Kalaignar Urban Area Development fund and the public fund.

According to the administration, ₹1.15 crore was funded through the Kalaignar Urban Area Development scheme and ₹79.3 lakh was given under the public fund.

The knowledge centre hosts smart classrooms, reading room for women and men, internet rooms, computer room, skill development section for children, books pertaining to various fields, and an RO plant among other facilities. The centre is spread over 920 sq.ft.

Similarly, a knowledge centre has been set up in Kamaraj Colony under the Tamil Nadu capital subsidy funds jointly with the public fund. The centre has been set up a cost of ₹2.75 crore.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.