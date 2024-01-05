Knowledge resource centre and library inaugurated in Krishnagiri

January 05, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A knowledge resource centre with smart classrooms and a library set up at a cost of ₹1.94 crore was inaugurated in the district on Friday. The centres were among the many projects inaugurated remotely by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin across the State.

The library and the knowledge resource centre were among the 200 projects inaugurated at a cumulative cost of ₹1,933.7 crore by the Chief Minister. The projects included underground drainage works, knowledge resource centres, libraries, water supply schemes, new primary health centres, and parks among others, under the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply.

In Krishnagiri, the library and the knowledge centre were later thrown open by Collector K.M. Sarayu. They were funded jointly through the Kalaignar Urban Area Development fund and the public fund.

According to the administration, ₹1.15 crore was funded through the Kalaignar Urban Area Development scheme and ₹79.3 lakh was given under the public fund.

The knowledge centre hosts smart classrooms, reading room for women and men, internet rooms, computer room, skill development section for children, books pertaining to various fields, and an RO plant among other facilities. The centre is spread over 920 sq.ft.

Similarly, a knowledge centre has been set up in Kamaraj Colony under the Tamil Nadu capital subsidy funds jointly with the public fund. The centre has been set up a cost of ₹2.75 crore.