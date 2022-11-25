Knowledge centre to improve skills of police personnel inaugurated in the Nilgiris

November 25, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre to improve the skill sets of police personnel in the Nilgiris was inaugurated by R. Sudhakar, Inspector General of Police (West Zone), on Friday.

In a statement, the Nilgiris district police stated that the old SP office building was renovated and renamed Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre.

Police personnel as well as family members from the district police can use the facility to improve their skills on investigating crimes. The centre has books on law, including laws on cyber crime. Books that will assist police personnel prepare for exams for higher postings will also be available, the statement said.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the centre, Mr. Sudhakar, Inspector General of Police (West Zone), stated that police personnel have also been trained on “sentiment analysis, cyber forensics and analytics.”

Sentiment analysis training was geared towards analyzing social media posts that could be communally sensitive or promote violence, while cyber forensics and analytics focuses on identifying suspects involved in cyber crime by investigating their online footprint. The integrated approach towards dealing with cyber crime is being launched in the Nilgiris for the first time in the West Zone, said Mr. Sudhakar.

He also added that the cyber crime police in the Nilgiris had managed to return around ₹3 crore to people, who had been cheated through online and bank fraud.

Mr. Sudhakar added that the police have also instructed all hotels, resorts and homestays to ensure that the identities of people staying in the facilities are checked and verified. “We have also instructed them to check whether the phone numbers provided by the guests are valid and belong to them,” said Mr. Sudhakar.