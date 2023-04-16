ADVERTISEMENT

Knowledge and Study Centre to be opened for students by May end

April 16, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Municipal Administration Additional Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on April 15 had inspected the building and reviewed the plans with the Corporation officials.

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Additional Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena at the proposed Knowledge and Study Centre on Addis Street in Coimbatore on Saturday. Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, and Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila are in the photo.

The ₹2.5 crore-worth Knowledge and Study Centre will be open for the students by the end of May and the list of books to be stocked will be prepared by State officials in two to three weeks, according to an official source in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department. Municipal Administration Additional Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on April 15 had inspected the building and reviewed the plans with the Corporation officials.

The civic body officials have been asked to speed up the work and open it for the public by the end of May, the source said. The construction of the 5,000 sq. ft. two-storey facility under the Smart Cities Mission is nearly done and the interior works are going on, the source added.

The building is expected to have a smart classroom, study centre, library to hold 1,000 books, a newspaper and magazine section, a reading area with seating for 80 readers, activity areas for children, a cafeteria and a parking lot. According to the Corporation, the students aspiring to clear competitive examinations such as Union Public Service Commission, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, banking, and Railway Recruitment Board can avail of the services in the Centre free of cost. An official said physical copies and digital formats of the books will be available at the library.

Additionally, coaching classes and mentorship programmes would be held by trained officers. The official stated that the aspirants can interact with senior civil service officials and trainers on tips, pointers and doubts at the centre.

