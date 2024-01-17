GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Knowledge and Study Centre piques interest of student community in Salem

January 17, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
School students read the books at the Knowledge and Study Center in Ayyanthirumaligai in Salem, Tamil Nadu.

School students read the books at the Knowledge and Study Center in Ayyanthirumaligai in Salem, Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In just two weeks of its opening, the ₹2.50 crore Knowledge and Study Centre in Salem has already garnered significant interest, with school and college students flocking to the library. The Centre, built near a government primary school in Ward 7, Ayyanthirumaligai, on behalf of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, was inaugurated on January 5 by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin via video conferencing.

Officials from Salem Corporation detailed the Centre’s offerings, including a well-equipped library, a smart classroom, and a managerial office. State-of-the-art amenities such as RO water facilities, CCTV cameras, LCD televisions, and projectors enhance the learning experience. Notably, a ramp has been installed for the convenience of differently-abled individuals, facilitating easy access to the library and other areas within the Centre.

Serving as a hub for students and youth in and around Salem Corporation, the Centre provides a dedicated space for preparation for various competitive exams.

Commissioner S. Balachander highlighted that the Centre caters to diverse exam preparations, including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), and bank exams. The first-floor reading room accommodates up to 120 individuals simultaneously, offering access to over 2,500 books covering a wide array of subjects, including literature. Beyond exam aspirants, the Centre aims to benefit individuals from all sections of society. Additionally, a collection of e-books is available, making the Knowledge and Study Centre a comprehensive resource hub for all knowledge seekers in Salem Corporation, Mr. Balachander added.

