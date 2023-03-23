ADVERTISEMENT

Knitwear fair begins in Tiruppur

March 23, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day knitwear fair inaugurated in Tiruppur on Wednesday has 70 exhibitors from different parts of the country.

Inaugurated by Swaminathan Ramachandran, chairman of Brands and Sourcing Leaders’ Association, the 49th edition of India Knit Fair had seminars on topics such as sustainability and fashion show. Nearly 150 representatives of buyers are expected to visit the fair, which will conclude on Friday, according to a press note from IKF Association.

In another press release, the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council said it conducted a reverse buyer-seller meet (Ind Texpo 2023) in New Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday and over 90 buyers from more than 10 countries took part. They wanted to source yarn, fabrics, and home textiles from India.

The Council arranged a special interactive meeting with a delegation from Bangladesh to understand how India and Bangladesh can collaborate in the textile industry. The total orders booked at the meet are worth $ 10 million and orders under negotiation are worth $ 50 million.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US