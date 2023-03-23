HamberMenu
Knitwear fair begins in Tiruppur

March 23, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day knitwear fair inaugurated in Tiruppur on Wednesday has 70 exhibitors from different parts of the country.

Inaugurated by Swaminathan Ramachandran, chairman of Brands and Sourcing Leaders’ Association, the 49th edition of India Knit Fair had seminars on topics such as sustainability and fashion show. Nearly 150 representatives of buyers are expected to visit the fair, which will conclude on Friday, according to a press note from IKF Association.

In another press release, the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council said it conducted a reverse buyer-seller meet (Ind Texpo 2023) in New Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday and over 90 buyers from more than 10 countries took part. They wanted to source yarn, fabrics, and home textiles from India.

The Council arranged a special interactive meeting with a delegation from Bangladesh to understand how India and Bangladesh can collaborate in the textile industry. The total orders booked at the meet are worth $ 10 million and orders under negotiation are worth $ 50 million.

Coimbatore / textile and clothing / exports / imports

