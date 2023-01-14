Knitwear exporters in Tiruppur demand financial support to revive

January 14, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

The knitwear exporting units in Tiruppur that are facing threat of existence because of financial issues have sought a special financial package to revive.

K.M. Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, said in a pre-budget memorandum, that the units are facing challenges because of slowdown in orders, delayed payments, rejection of booked orders, deferred shipments, Russia-Ukraine war, and the pandemic.

The Reserve Bank of India increased the repo rate that is reflected in the banks’ packing credit. Currently, 3 % interest subsidy is given on pre and post-shipment Rupee Export Credit for MSME manufacturers and 2% interest subsidy for non-MSMEs manufacturers and merchant exporters till March 31, 2024. The interest benefit under Interest Equalisation Scheme should be increased to 5% to all garment exporters.

The “Export Refinance Scheme” to banks should be extended to augment export credit and banks should be encouraged to provide export credit in Rupee to exporters and the same amount can be refinanced by the RBI at the repo rate.

Some of the Tiruppur exporting units are finding it difficult to fulfil the export obligation for capital goods imported under EPCG scheme / raw materials imported under Advance Licensing scheme within stipulated period. As the exporting units have to pay the interest apart from normal Customs Duty to regularise the case, the Finance Minister should announce an amnesty scheme to settle the issue.

Further, there should be a specified scheme for MSMEs under ECLGS to bailout the knitwear garment sector, comprising 95% of the units in MSMEs. The government should also announce 1% of export turnover of the respective cluster for development of the required infrastructure that will help increase the exports, he said.