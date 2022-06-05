Knit-tech expo to conclude today in Tiruppur

Knit- tech expo organised by Hi-Tech International Trade Fair being held at the international trade fair grounds at Thirumuruganpoondi near Tiruppur concludes on Monday. The fair began here on June 3.

Over 250 dealers, manufacturers and distributors representing major textile machinery brands from across the world are taking part in the fair, according to M.A. Rayappan, Managing Director and CEO of Hi-Tech International Trade Fair.

Elaborate arrangements are under way to publicise the event in Ludhiana, Kolkatta, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Singapore and other countries in the Asian region.