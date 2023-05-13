Knit Show 2023 in Tiruppur to showcase over 1,000 cutting-edge, affordable apparel manufacturing technologies 

May 13, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

More than 1,000 cutting-edge and affordable textile and apparel manufacturing technologies will be on display at the 21st edition of Knit Show 2023 here from August 11 to 13.

The exhibition in an air-conditioned environment with over 350 participants at Top Light Centre, Kangeyam Road, Tiruppur, will also feature fashion accessories, fabrics and allied products, digital printing, sewing, knitting, embroidery, braiding machines, fabrics, dyes, chemicals and inks, said a press release from the organisers.

It will bring together apparel machinery, fashion accessories, fabric and support services, providing a one-stop solution for all the needs of the garment manufacturing industry, the press release said.

It will not only provide new business prospects for participants but also open the door for the creation of new infrastructure, advancement of technology, and the sharing of information to make the apparel industry competitive in both, local and global markets, the press release said.