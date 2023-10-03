ADVERTISEMENT

Knit Fair to be held in Tiruppur from October 12 to 14

October 03, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Seventy exhibitors from Tiruppur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Karur, and Gujarat to take part

The Hindu Bureau

The India Knit Fair Association (IKFA) will organise the 50th edition of India International Knit Fair in Tiruppur from October 12 to 14.

Organised in association with the Apparel Export Promotion Council and the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, the theme for the event this year is “Active & sportswear, Environmental Social Governance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Digitalization.”

A. Sakthivel, chairman of the Association, told presspersons in Tiruppur on October 3, 2023, that the IKFA has tied up with Sourcing Consultants Association, Association of Buying Agents for Textiles, Brand Sourcing Leaders, and the NIFT Alumni. Curtain raiser events were held in Delhi. “We presume that more than 100 sourcing/liaison consultants will visit the fair,” he said. Several large-scale buying houses have confirmed their visit to the event.

Over 14,000 sq.ft of area will be covered by almost 70 exhibitors from Tiruppur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Karur, and even Gujarat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In an effort to explore opportunities for manmade fibre (MMF) products, the exhibition will have an arena for them. “We are creating a platform called I talks (Impact Talks ) where leading brands, sourcing consultants, and buyers will share their experiences and insights with exhibitors,” he said. Fashion shows will be held on October 12 and 13 to showcase the trends/collections, active wear, sportswear etc.

Rachna Shah, Secretary of Union Ministry of Textiles, will inaugurate the fair.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US