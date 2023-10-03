Knit Fair to be held in Tiruppur from October 12 to 14

October 03, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The India Knit Fair Association (IKFA) will organise the 50th edition of India International Knit Fair in Tiruppur from October 12 to 14.

Organised in association with the Apparel Export Promotion Council and the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, the theme for the event this year is “Active & sportswear, Environmental Social Governance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Digitalization.”

A. Sakthivel, chairman of the Association, told presspersons in Tiruppur on October 3, 2023, that the IKFA has tied up with Sourcing Consultants Association, Association of Buying Agents for Textiles, Brand Sourcing Leaders, and the NIFT Alumni. Curtain raiser events were held in Delhi. “We presume that more than 100 sourcing/liaison consultants will visit the fair,” he said. Several large-scale buying houses have confirmed their visit to the event.

Over 14,000 sq.ft of area will be covered by almost 70 exhibitors from Tiruppur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Karur, and even Gujarat.

In an effort to explore opportunities for manmade fibre (MMF) products, the exhibition will have an arena for them. “We are creating a platform called I talks (Impact Talks ) where leading brands, sourcing consultants, and buyers will share their experiences and insights with exhibitors,” he said. Fashion shows will be held on October 12 and 13 to showcase the trends/collections, active wear, sportswear etc.

Rachna Shah, Secretary of Union Ministry of Textiles, will inaugurate the fair.

