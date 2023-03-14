HamberMenu
Knit fair in Tiruppur from March 22 to 24

March 14, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The India Knitwear Association will organise the 49th edition of its international exhibition India Knit Fair in Tiruppur from March 22 to 24.

A. Sakthivel, chairman of the Association, told presspersons on Monday that the theme of the event this year is “Sustainability and Come and Explore MMF Potential.” Over 70 exhibitors will display products in stall area of 14,000 sq.ft. and the fair will have nearly 150 sourcing and liasion consultants as visitors.

The India Knit Fair Association has tied up with several buying/sourcing organisations and invited their members and sourcing consultants. Post-COVID, the buyers are sourcing mainly through sourcing agents and offices in the country.. Hence, the Association has reached out to them through the organisations that it has tied up with this year, he said. Some of the overseas buyers have also evinced interest in visiting the fair. Nissenken Quality Evaluation, Japan, will participate in the exhibition and support the industry with inputs to meet the needs of Japanese buyers.

Apart from these, efforts are on to improve awareness about manmade fibre garments among the exporters in Tiruppur. Fashion forecast seminars and fashion shows will also be held as part of the three-day event, he said.

The IKFA has invited Secretary Textiles Rachna Shah to inaugurate the fair, Mr. Sakthivel added.

