Knit fair at Tiruppur on September

Published - May 29, 2024 07:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The India International Knit Fair, a fair for knitwear that is organised by the India Knitfair Association annually in Tiruppur, will be held from September 4 to 6 this year.

A. Sakthivel, chairman of the association, said in a press release on Wednesday that the 51st edition of the fair will focus on spring summer collection 2025. The theme will be “Preserving our Planet by Innovation and Circularity”.

The Association has tied up with the Association of Buying Agent for Textiles, the Sourcing Consultants Association, the Brands and Sourcing Leaders Association, and the NIFT-A (Association of NIFT Alumni). It expects over 300 buyers, sourcing agents and liasion consultants for the event.

The exhibition will be held in coordination with the Apparel Export Promotion Council to bring under one roof apparel, garment, and textile manufacturers and buyers and sourcing consultants.

The Tirupur Exporters’ Association, Handloom Export Promotion Council, the Apparel and Handloom Exporters Association and the Karur Textile Manufacturer Exporters’ Association are also supporting the fair.

