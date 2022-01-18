Knit cloth manufacturers stage protest in Tiruppur condemning yarn price hike

Around 70 members took part in the demonstration

Members of Knit Cloth Manufacturers Association (KNITCMA) staged a demonstration outside Tiruppur railway station on Tuesday condemning the hike in yarn and cotton prices and demanding its reduction.

According to Tiruppur city police, around 70 members participated in the demonstration, which was held from 10.15 a.m. to 10.45 a.m..

KNITCMA president Ahill S. Rathinasamy told mediapersons that it was the responsibility of the Central government to ensure that there was no shortage of raw materials. It must “respect the sentiments” of the knitwear industry in Tiruppur.

He demanded the Central government to control the prices, immediately stop the export of yarn to other countries and reduce the import duty on cotton. Mr. Rathinasamy also urged the State government to form Tamil Nadu Cotton Corporation from which all mills in the State could directly procure cotton.

The demonstration was held amidst the two-day strike announced by the garment exporting units of Tiruppur.