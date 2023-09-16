HamberMenu
KMUT: Dharmapuri Collector asks women to be vigilant against scam calls

September 16, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

With the roll out of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, and the crediting of beneficiary accounts with ₹1,000, Collector K. Shanthi issued an advisory to women to be vigilant about cyber crimes.

The Collector cautioned women against responding to phone calls asking for OTP claiming that the caller was from the bank. As the accounts are being credited with ₹1,000. there is likely to be a spurt in scam calls from cyber criminals attempting to cheat gullible women.

The administration also asked beneficiaries to be patient if there was a delay in the transaction and not to fall for spurious calls or claims. However, applicants who were rejected would receive a text starting September 18 explaining the reasons for the rejection.

The applicant may appeal against the rejection within 30 days of the receipt of the message through the e-service centres. On the receipt of the appeal, a tahsildar-level inquiry will be carried out on the field.

