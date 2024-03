March 03, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST

The Kongunadu Munnetra Kazhagam (KMK) has announced its support to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

KMK president ‘Best’ S. Ramasamy told mediapersons here that the administration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was impressive, and the Centre was providing funds for development without any discrimination. “Mr. Modi is the only leader who can take the country along a progressive path,” he said.