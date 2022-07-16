KMDK plea for diversion of Pandiaru - Punnampuzha to solve water crisis of western districts

Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi general secretary E.R. Easwaran has urged the State government to take steps to divert the Pandiaru - Punnampuzha rivers at Gudalur to meet the water scarcity of the western districts.

By diverting the water in Pandiaru - Punnampuzha at Gudalur in the Nilgiris water scarcity problem faced by the entire Kongu region can be resolved, said Mr. Easwaran.

The scheme was envisaged during the days of former Chief Minister Kamaraj and it was pursued by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi too. The scheme used to find a mention in every budget.

It is high time the government initiated steps to bring in a scheme to divert the water rather than letting all the water go to Karnataka and then accuse that State of not sharing rain water, he said.