KMDK leader stresses urgent implementation of Pandiyar-Punnampuzha scheme

Published - November 24, 2024 09:06 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) general secretary E.R. Eswaran has stressed the urgent need for implementation of the Pandiyar-Punnampuzha scheme to address the growing water crisis in the Kongu region.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, following the party’s general body meeting in Sengodampalayam, Erode district, he called for immediate government action to secure the region’s water future.

He also raised concerns about water pollution in Erode district, mainly caused by waste from dyeing units being discharged into local water bodies. “This pollution has led to a rise in cancer cases, and the government must find a permanent solution,” he said.

He criticised the ban on toddy sales, arguing that lifting the ban would significantly boost farmers’ income. “The government should lift the ban to help farmers improve their livelihood,” he added.

Mr. Eswaran also urged the State government to include Kalingarayan’s name in the Athikadavu Avinashi project and called for creation of a separate Gobichettipalayam district.

Mr. Eswaran also commented on the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s first conference, noting the low turnout from the Kongu region. “Just because people watch an actor’s movie doesn’t mean they will follow him into politics,” he stated.

On Godavari - Cauvery interlinking, Mr. Easwaran urged the Central government to prioritise the project and criticised the BJP for failing to take concrete steps despite supporting Tamil Nadu’s development.

