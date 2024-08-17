GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KMDK leader praises CM Stalin for Athikadavu-Avinashi Project

Published - August 17, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

KMDK general secretary and Tiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the previous AIADMK government for the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Mr. Eswaran highlighted that over 1,000 kilometres of pipelines have been laid for the scheme, enabling water to be pumped to 1,045 lakes and ponds across three districts. “The KMDK has staged several protests over the past 15 years seeking implementation of this project. Many of those who fought for the project are no more, but they sowed the seed for the project’s implementation. When the DMK came to power in 2021, land for the project had yet to be acquired in several places. After pressure from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy acquired lands to complete the project. Now that the region is receiving copious rain, the project has been commissioned,” Mr. Eswaran said.

The project will benefit 25,000 acres of land, and all the lakes and ponds barring one or two are receiving water, the MLA said, and called upon the Chief Minister to rename the project as the Kalingarayan Athikadavu-Avinashi project.

Mr. Eswaran also slammed BJP state president K. Annamalai who, he said, got information that the Chief Minister would inaugurate the project after Independence Day through various sleeper cells and launched a protest. “Mr. Annamalai, who claims to have been born in the Kongu region, has done nothing for this project. Has he taken any steps to bring AIIMS to Coimbatore, Mr. Annamalai speaks in press meets for political gain,” Mr. Eswaran alleged.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.