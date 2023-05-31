HamberMenu
KMCH provides liver scan equipment to rural area in Erode

May 31, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) has provided a fibroscan equipment to a Primary Health Centre at Nallampatti near Erode to monitor liver health among the rural population. The equipment was commissioned by Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy.

At camps conducted by KMCH, a considerable size of the rural population was diagnosed with abnormal liver function and cirrhosis, which disproved the myth that the disease was predominantly an urban phenomenon. The fibroscan will monitor patients over a decade to study and understand liver disease in our country, the hospital said in a release.

The hospital said it had taken initiatives to spread awareness on liver disease in the rural areas by conducting camps regularly in area such as Nallampatti in Erode and Thadagam and Veeriampalyam in Coimbatore.

KMCH chairman Nalla G. Palaniswami was present when the equipment was handed over.

