KMCH opens free paediatric oncology ward

COIMBATORE

27 September 2021 00:27 IST

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH), Coimbatore, opened a free paediatric oncology ward on Sunday.

M.S. Muthusmay, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore range), inaugurated the facility at the KMCH Medical College General Hospital in the presence of V. Booma, professor and Head of the Department of Paediatrics at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and Thavamani Devi Palaniswami, vice-chairman of KMCH.

A release issued by the hospital said the paediatric oncology ward will cater to the needs of children with cancer who cannot afford appropriate therapy.

Children with potentially treatable cancers who cannot afford treatment would be treated in the unit, completely free of cost, it said.

According to the hospital, the exclusive unit has both in-patient and day care services and it follows latest protocols for the kids with cancer.

KMCH executive director Arun N. Palaniswami said the free paediatric oncology ward will help the needy children with treatable cancer to overcome it.